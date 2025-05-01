Dr. Castillo focuses her research on postformal thought. She studies how thinking becomes more complex and adaptive in adulthood.
A
attachment styles are formed in infancy
B
motor skills develop rapidly in adolescence
C
language acquisition peaks during early childhood
D
thinking becomes more complex and adaptive in adulthood
1
Understand the concept of postformal thought, which refers to a stage of cognitive development beyond formal operational thinking, characterized by more complex, flexible, and adaptive thinking processes typically emerging in adulthood.
Recognize that postformal thought involves the ability to integrate emotion and logic, handle ambiguity, and consider multiple perspectives, which distinguishes it from earlier cognitive stages.
Identify that the other options (attachment styles formed in infancy, motor skills developing in adolescence, language acquisition peaking in early childhood) relate to different developmental domains and stages, not postformal thought.
Connect Dr. Castillo's research focus on postformal thought with the idea that thinking becomes more complex and adaptive during adulthood, which aligns with the definition of postformal cognition.
Conclude that the correct answer highlights the developmental progression of cognitive complexity in adulthood, which is the essence of postformal thought.
