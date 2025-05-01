Which of the following statements about the universality of facial expressions is TRUE?
A
Basic facial expressions such as happiness, sadness, anger, and fear are recognized across diverse cultures.
B
Facial expressions have no consistent meaning and are interpreted differently in every culture.
C
Only people from Western cultures can accurately interpret facial expressions.
D
There is no scientific evidence supporting the universality of any facial expressions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of universality in facial expressions, which refers to the idea that certain basic emotions are expressed and recognized similarly across all human cultures.
Recall key research by psychologists such as Paul Ekman, who identified several basic emotions (happiness, sadness, anger, fear, surprise, and disgust) that have universally recognized facial expressions.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the scientific evidence: the first statement aligns with Ekman's findings about universal recognition of basic emotions.
Recognize that the other statements contradict established research: facial expressions do have consistent meanings across cultures, are not limited to Western cultures, and there is scientific evidence supporting their universality.
Conclude that the true statement is the one affirming that basic facial expressions such as happiness, sadness, anger, and fear are recognized across diverse cultures.
