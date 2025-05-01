The infant's ability to regulate emotions is tied to which of the following factors?
A
The infant's exposure to language at birth
B
Genetic inheritance alone, independent of environment
C
The ability to walk unassisted
D
The development of the prefrontal cortex and caregiver responsiveness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that emotional regulation in infants is a complex process influenced by both biological and environmental factors.
Recognize that the prefrontal cortex plays a crucial role in regulating emotions by helping control impulses and manage emotional responses as it develops.
Acknowledge the importance of caregiver responsiveness, which provides external support and models for the infant to learn how to manage emotions effectively.
Evaluate the options given: exposure to language at birth, genetic inheritance alone, ability to walk unassisted, and development of the prefrontal cortex combined with caregiver responsiveness.
Conclude that the infant's ability to regulate emotions is most closely tied to the development of the prefrontal cortex and the responsiveness of caregivers, as these factors work together to support emotional regulation.
