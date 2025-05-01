Subjective well-being includes one's assessment of all of the following, except:
A
Positive affect
B
Low negative affect
C
Physical strength
D
Life satisfaction
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of subjective well-being (SWB). SWB refers to how people experience and evaluate their lives and specific domains and activities in their lives. It generally includes emotional reactions and cognitive judgments.
Step 2: Identify the main components of subjective well-being. These typically include positive affect (the experience of positive emotions), low negative affect (the experience of fewer negative emotions), and life satisfaction (a cognitive evaluation of one's overall life).
Step 3: Recognize that physical strength is not considered a component of subjective well-being. While physical health can influence well-being, it is not directly part of the subjective evaluation of well-being itself.
Step 4: Compare the options given: positive affect, low negative affect, life satisfaction, and physical strength. The first three are core components of subjective well-being, while physical strength is not.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is physical strength because it does not belong to the subjective well-being components, which focus on emotional and cognitive evaluations rather than physical attributes.
