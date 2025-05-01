A study of emotional contagion online found all of the following except:
Negative emotions can also be transmitted through online social networks.
People are immune to the emotional tone of content they see online.
Exposure to positive posts increases the likelihood of posting positive content.
Emotional content can spread through social networks even without direct interaction.
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional contagion, which refers to the phenomenon where individuals 'catch' or are influenced by the emotions expressed by others, often through social interactions or exposure to emotional content.
Step 2: Recognize that emotional contagion can occur both offline and online, meaning that emotions expressed in online social networks can influence others' emotions and behaviors.
Step 3: Review the statements given in the problem and identify which ones align with established findings about emotional contagion online, such as the transmission of negative emotions, the influence of positive posts, and the spread of emotional content without direct interaction.
Step 4: Identify the statement that contradicts the concept of emotional contagion, which is the idea that 'People are immune to the emotional tone of content they see online,' since research shows people are indeed influenced by emotional content online.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the statement that denies emotional influence, as it is the exception among the findings of emotional contagion studies.
