Multiple Choice
In the context of the three-box model of memory in AP Psychology, which of the following best defines storage?
25
views
Master Introduction to the Three Box Model with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Which of the following statements about sensory memory are true?
I) Irrelevant stimuli are forgotten virtually immediately.
II) Auditory stimuli are generally retained for longer than visual stimuli.
III) Information that you pay attention to moves to short-term memory.