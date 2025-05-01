Which of the following best defines psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The study of the structure and function of the human body
B
The study of chemical reactions in living organisms
C
The study of historical events and their impact on society
D
The study of behavior and mental processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of psychology as a scientific discipline, which involves understanding both observable actions and internal experiences.
Recognize that psychology is distinct from biology, chemistry, and history because it specifically studies behavior and mental processes rather than physical structures, chemical reactions, or historical events.
Understand that behavior refers to any observable action by an organism, while mental processes include thoughts, feelings, and motivations that are not directly observable.
Note that psychology uses scientific methods to investigate these behaviors and mental processes systematically and empirically.
Conclude that the best definition of psychology is 'the study of behavior and mental processes' because it captures the full scope of what psychologists examine.
