Which of the following best defines the term 'doing gender' in psychology?
A
The legal recognition of a person's gender identity
B
The process of diagnosing gender dysphoria
C
The biological differences between males and females
D
The active process by which individuals perform behaviors and roles that align with societal expectations of gender
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that 'doing gender' is a concept in psychology and sociology that refers to the active process by which individuals express and perform behaviors, roles, and activities that align with societal expectations of gender.
Recognize that this concept emphasizes gender as a social performance rather than a fixed biological trait or legal status.
Differentiate 'doing gender' from other related terms such as biological sex (which refers to physical differences) and gender identity (which is a person's internal sense of gender).
Note that 'doing gender' involves everyday interactions where people 'perform' gender through their actions, language, and appearance, reinforcing or challenging societal norms.
Conclude that the best definition of 'doing gender' is the active process by which individuals perform behaviors and roles that align with societal expectations of gender.
