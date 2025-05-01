Language is an important component of which of the following psychological processes?
A
Reflexes
B
Classical conditioning
C
Cognition
D
Homeostasis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological processes listed: Reflexes, Classical conditioning, Cognition, and Homeostasis.
Step 2: Define each process briefly: Reflexes are automatic responses to stimuli; Classical conditioning involves learning associations between stimuli; Cognition refers to mental processes like thinking, language, memory, and problem-solving; Homeostasis is the body's regulation of internal balance.
Step 3: Recognize that language involves complex mental activities such as understanding, producing, and using symbols, which are all part of cognitive functions.
Step 4: Compare the role of language in each process: Reflexes and homeostasis are automatic and physiological, classical conditioning is about learned associations, but language requires higher-level mental processing.
Step 5: Conclude that language is primarily a component of cognition because it involves mental processes related to understanding and communication.
