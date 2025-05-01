The speaking of each syllable of a word clearly and separately is called ____.
A
enunciation
B
articulation
C
intonation
D
phonation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term that describes the clear and separate pronunciation of each syllable in a word.
Recall definitions of the given options: 'enunciation' refers to pronouncing words clearly; 'articulation' involves the physical production of speech sounds; 'intonation' relates to the rise and fall of voice pitch; 'phonation' is the process of producing vocal sound by the vibration of the vocal cords.
Identify that the key phrase 'speaking each syllable clearly and separately' aligns most closely with the concept of 'enunciation'.
Differentiate 'enunciation' from 'articulation' by noting that articulation is about how speech sounds are formed physically, while enunciation focuses on clarity and distinctness in speech.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'enunciation' based on the definitions and context provided.
