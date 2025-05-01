The process of sending and receiving messages with words defines _____.
A
syntax
B
phonology
C
morpheme
D
language
step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term that describes the process of sending and receiving messages using words.
Review the definitions of the options provided: 'syntax' refers to the rules for arranging words in sentences; 'phonology' is the study of sounds in language; 'morpheme' is the smallest unit of meaning in a language.
Recognize that the process involving the use of words to communicate messages is broader than just sounds, word arrangement, or units of meaning.
Recall that 'language' is the system of communication that involves sending and receiving messages through words, symbols, or signs.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'language' because it encompasses the entire process of communication using words.
