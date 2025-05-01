Which of the following best defines language and explains its importance in human communication?
A
Language is a form of nonverbal communication that relies solely on gestures and facial expressions.
B
Language is a set of random sounds that animals use to express basic needs.
C
Language is a structured system of symbols and rules used for communication, allowing humans to convey ideas, emotions, and information across individuals and generations.
D
Language is a biological reflex that does not require learning or cultural influence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of language in the context of psychology and human communication. Language is not just any form of communication; it is a structured system involving symbols and rules.
Step 2: Recognize that language involves both symbols (such as words or signs) and a set of grammatical rules that govern how these symbols are combined to create meaningful messages.
Step 3: Consider the importance of language in human communication, which includes the ability to convey complex ideas, emotions, and information between individuals and across generations.
Step 4: Differentiate language from other forms of communication, such as nonverbal communication (gestures, facial expressions) or animal communication, which may lack the complexity and structure of human language.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of language is a structured system of symbols and rules used for communication, highlighting its role in enabling humans to share ideas and emotions effectively.
