Which of the following best defines psychology as introduced in AP Psychology Unit 1?
A
The analysis of historical events and their impact on society
B
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
C
The study of physical health and disease prevention
D
The practice of diagnosing and treating only mental illnesses
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying behavior and mental processes, rather than historical events, physical health, or solely mental illness treatment.
Step 2: Recognize that behavior refers to observable actions, while mental processes include thoughts, feelings, and internal experiences that are not directly observable.
Step 3: Note that psychology uses scientific methods to investigate these behaviors and mental processes systematically and empirically.
Step 4: Differentiate psychology from other fields such as history (which studies past events), medicine (which focuses on physical health and disease), and psychiatry (which involves diagnosing and treating mental illnesses).
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of psychology in the context of AP Psychology Unit 1 is 'The scientific study of behavior and mental processes.'
