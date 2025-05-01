a perceived incompatibility of actions, goals, or ideas between individuals or groups
D
the tendency to attribute others' behavior to internal factors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of conflict in social psychology. Conflict refers to a situation where there is a perceived incompatibility or opposition between individuals or groups.
Step 2: Review the given options carefully and identify which one best matches the definition of conflict. The options include adapting to new social roles, complete agreement, perceived incompatibility, and attribution of behavior.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not fit the concept of conflict. For example, adapting to new social roles and complete agreement do not describe conflict.
Step 4: Recognize that conflict involves a perceived incompatibility of actions, goals, or ideas, which can lead to disagreement or tension between individuals or groups.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is the option describing conflict as a perceived incompatibility of actions, goals, or ideas between individuals or groups.
