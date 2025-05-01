In the context of visual stimuli, which perception process is primarily involved when recognizing the shape and function of a hammer?
A
Depth perception
B
Color constancy
C
Object recognition
D
Motion detection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking about the perception process involved in recognizing the shape and function of an object, specifically a hammer.
Recall that depth perception relates to judging distances and spatial relationships, which is not the primary focus when identifying an object's shape or function.
Consider that color constancy involves perceiving colors consistently under varying lighting conditions, which is not directly related to recognizing an object's shape or function.
Motion detection refers to perceiving movement, which is unrelated to identifying static objects like a hammer.
Identify that object recognition is the process by which the brain interprets visual stimuli to recognize and understand the shape and function of objects, making it the correct perception process in this context.
