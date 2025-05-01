Which of the following statements about mental images is true?
A
Mental images are only produced when looking at real objects.
B
Mental images are always as detailed as actual visual stimuli.
C
Mental images can be manipulated in the mind similarly to how physical objects are manipulated.
D
Mental images cannot be influenced by prior experiences or expectations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mental images: Mental images are mental representations of objects or events that are not currently being perceived by the senses.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Mental images are only produced when looking at real objects.' Consider whether mental images can occur without direct sensory input, such as through imagination or memory.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Mental images are always as detailed as actual visual stimuli.' Reflect on whether mental images typically match the detail and clarity of real visual experiences.
Evaluate the third statement: 'Mental images can be manipulated in the mind similarly to how physical objects are manipulated.' Think about cognitive experiments and evidence showing that people can rotate, transform, or change mental images.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'Mental images cannot be influenced by prior experiences or expectations.' Consider how prior knowledge and expectations might shape or alter mental imagery.
