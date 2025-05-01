Which of the following best explains the phenomenon of reversed-color afterimages when viewing visual stimuli?
Feature detection theory, which focuses on the ability of neurons to respond to specific features like edges or movement
Opponent-process theory, which proposes that color perception is controlled by opposing neural processes such as red-green and blue-yellow
Trichromatic theory, which suggests that color vision is based on three types of cones sensitive to red, green, and blue light
Gestalt principles, which emphasize the organization of visual elements into groups or unified wholes
Step 1: Understand the phenomenon of reversed-color afterimages, which occur when staring at a colored image for some time and then looking away, causing the viewer to see an afterimage in complementary colors.
Step 2: Review the Trichromatic theory, which explains color vision based on three types of cones sensitive to red, green, and blue light, but does not fully account for afterimages or color oppositions.
Step 3: Examine the Feature detection theory, which focuses on neurons responding to specific visual features like edges or movement, but does not directly explain color afterimages.
Step 4: Consider the Gestalt principles, which describe how we organize visual elements into groups or wholes, but these principles relate more to perception organization rather than color processing.
Step 5: Focus on the Opponent-process theory, which proposes that color perception is controlled by opposing neural processes (red-green, blue-yellow, black-white), providing a clear explanation for reversed-color afterimages as the overstimulation of one color leads to the perception of its opponent color when the stimulus is removed.
