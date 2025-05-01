Which of the following best explains the phenomenon of afterimages in visual perception?
A
Afterimages occur due to the continued activation of photoreceptors after exposure to a visual stimulus, resulting from neural adaptation.
B
Afterimages are produced by the reflection of light within the lens of the eye.
C
Afterimages are caused by the eye's inability to focus light properly onto the retina, leading to blurred vision.
D
Afterimages result from the brain's attempt to fill in missing information when a stimulus is removed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what an afterimage is — it is a visual impression that continues to appear in one's vision after the original stimulus has been removed.
Step 2: Recognize that afterimages are related to the functioning of photoreceptors in the retina, which are cells sensitive to light and color.
Step 3: Learn about neural adaptation, where photoreceptors become less sensitive after prolonged exposure to a stimulus, causing a temporary imbalance in activation.
Step 4: Know that after the stimulus is removed, the adapted photoreceptors respond differently compared to non-adapted ones, leading to the perception of an afterimage.
Step 5: Conclude that afterimages are best explained by the continued activation and adaptation of photoreceptors, rather than by optical reflections, focusing issues, or the brain filling in missing information.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah