Which of the following is a trend in child-rearing patterns in the United States over the past fifty years?
A
A significant rise in the average number of children per family
B
An increase in dual-income households where both parents work outside the home
C
A decrease in the involvement of fathers in child care responsibilities
D
A return to extended family living arrangements as the dominant household type
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of child-rearing patterns in the United States over the past fifty years, focusing on social and economic changes that influence family dynamics.
Step 2: Recognize that the average number of children per family has generally decreased, not increased, due to factors like family planning and economic considerations.
Step 3: Consider the role of fathers in child care, noting that research shows an increase, rather than a decrease, in fathers' involvement over recent decades.
Step 4: Examine household structures, understanding that while extended family living arrangements exist, the dominant household type remains the nuclear family rather than a return to extended families.
Step 5: Identify that a major trend is the rise of dual-income households, where both parents work outside the home, reflecting changes in gender roles and economic necessities.
