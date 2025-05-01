According to family developmental theory, which of the following tasks is most indicative of a family in the fifth stage (families with adolescent children)?
A
Supporting adolescents in developing autonomy while maintaining family boundaries
B
Coping with the loss of a spouse and adjusting to living alone
C
Establishing a marital system and adjusting to the arrival of children
D
Launching young adults and accepting new roles as grandparents
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stages of family development according to family developmental theory, which typically include stages such as: marriage and childbearing, families with young children, families with adolescents, launching children and moving on, and families in later life.
Understand the key developmental tasks associated with each stage. For the fifth stage, which involves families with adolescent children, the focus is on balancing adolescents' growing need for independence with maintaining family cohesion and boundaries.
Review the options provided and match each to the corresponding family stage: for example, establishing a marital system relates to early stages, coping with loss relates to later stages, and launching young adults relates to the stage after adolescence.
Recognize that the task 'Supporting adolescents in developing autonomy while maintaining family boundaries' aligns with the challenges faced by families in the fifth stage, as adolescents seek independence but still require family support and structure.
Conclude that the correct task indicative of the fifth stage is the one involving adolescent autonomy and family boundaries, distinguishing it from tasks related to other stages such as launching children or coping with loss.
