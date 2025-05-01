They eliminate the need for parental guidance during adolescence.
B
They provide opportunities for socialization and help adolescents develop a sense of identity.
C
They prevent adolescents from experiencing any emotional challenges.
D
They discourage the development of communication skills.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of peer groups in adolescent development by reviewing psychological theories related to socialization and identity formation, such as Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development.
Recognize that peer groups provide a social context where adolescents can interact, share experiences, and receive feedback, which is crucial for developing social skills and a sense of self.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering psychological evidence: peer groups do not eliminate the need for parental guidance, nor do they prevent emotional challenges; instead, they often help adolescents navigate these challenges.
Consider how peer groups influence communication skills positively by offering opportunities to practice and refine interpersonal interactions, rather than discouraging them.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that peer groups provide opportunities for socialization and help adolescents develop a sense of identity, aligning with established psychological understanding.
