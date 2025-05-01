In what way can the behavioral expression of emotions be deceiving?
A
Behavioral expressions of emotion are only influenced by genetics and not by social context.
B
People cannot control their behavioral expressions of emotion.
C
Behavioral expressions of emotion are always accurate indicators of internal states.
D
Individuals may display facial expressions that do not match their true feelings, intentionally or unintentionally.
1
Understand that behavioral expressions of emotion refer to the outward signs, such as facial expressions, body language, and vocal tone, that communicate how a person is feeling internally.
Recognize that these expressions can be influenced by multiple factors, including social context, cultural norms, and personal intentions, not just genetics.
Consider that individuals have the ability to control or modify their emotional expressions, sometimes to hide their true feelings or to conform to social expectations.
Acknowledge that because of this control and influence, behavioral expressions may not always accurately reflect a person's genuine internal emotional state.
Conclude that behavioral expressions can be deceiving because people might display emotions that differ from what they truly feel, either consciously (intentionally) or unconsciously (unintentionally).
