After discovering the snake, what emotional state is Delia most likely to experience according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
Disgust
B
Surprise
C
Joy
D
Fear
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stimulus in the scenario, which is the discovery of a snake. In psychological theories of emotion, stimuli often trigger specific emotional responses based on evolutionary and cognitive factors.
Recall basic emotions commonly studied in psychology, such as fear, disgust, surprise, joy, anger, and sadness, and consider which emotion is most adaptive or typical when encountering a potentially threatening animal like a snake.
Understand that fear is an emotional response that prepares an individual to deal with danger or threat, activating physiological and behavioral reactions to promote survival.
Compare the options given (Disgust, Surprise, Joy) with fear, and analyze which emotion best fits the context of encountering a snake, considering that snakes are often perceived as dangerous or threatening.
Conclude that according to psychological theories of emotion, the most likely emotional state Delia experiences upon discovering the snake is fear, as it aligns with the adaptive response to potential danger.
