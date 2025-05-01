Which developmental change primarily enables toddlers to experience more complex emotions such as guilt, pride, and embarrassment?
A
The emergence of self-awareness and understanding of social rules
B
Increased appetite and physical growth
C
Improved motor coordination
D
Development of basic reflexes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that complex emotions like guilt, pride, and embarrassment require a sense of self and awareness of how one's actions affect others.
Recognize that toddlers begin to develop self-awareness, which means they start to see themselves as separate individuals with their own thoughts and feelings.
Acknowledge that along with self-awareness, toddlers start to understand social rules and expectations, which are necessary to experience emotions related to social evaluation.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to emotional development, such as increased appetite, physical growth, improved motor coordination, and basic reflexes, as these do not directly influence the capacity for complex emotions.
Conclude that the primary developmental change enabling toddlers to experience complex emotions is the emergence of self-awareness combined with an understanding of social rules.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah