Mood-congruent memory is best illustrated in which of the following scenarios?
A
A person who is feeling sad more easily recalls other sad memories from their past.
B
A person who is feeling happy has difficulty remembering any past events.
C
A person who is angry remembers neutral facts about history.
D
A person who is anxious forgets all details about a recent joyful event.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mood-congruent memory, which refers to the tendency for individuals to recall memories that are consistent with their current mood or emotional state.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to see if the person's current mood matches the type of memories they recall. For example, if someone is sad and recalls sad memories, this aligns with mood-congruent memory.
Step 3: Evaluate the first scenario: a person feeling sad recalls other sad memories. This directly illustrates mood-congruent memory because the mood and memories match.
Step 4: Review the other scenarios to check if the mood and memories are congruent. For instance, a happy person having difficulty remembering any past events does not show mood-congruent memory, nor does an angry person recalling neutral facts.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario where the person's current mood and the memories recalled are consistent best illustrates mood-congruent memory.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah