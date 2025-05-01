Which of the following is NOT considered a developmental task of adolescence?
A
Establishing a sense of identity
B
Developing close relationships with peers
C
Achieving emotional independence from parents
D
Learning to walk
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a developmental task is. In psychology, developmental tasks are skills or competencies that individuals are expected to achieve at certain stages of life to progress successfully.
Step 2: Identify the typical developmental tasks of adolescence. These often include establishing a sense of identity, developing close relationships with peers, and achieving emotional independence from parents.
Step 3: Review the options given and compare them to the known developmental tasks of adolescence.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Learning to walk' is a developmental task associated with infancy, not adolescence.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Learning to walk' is NOT considered a developmental task of adolescence.
