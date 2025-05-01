According to Piaget, one of the most important accomplishments in infancy is the development of which of the following?
A
object permanence
B
hypothetical-deductive thinking
C
abstract reasoning
D
conservation of volume
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of Piaget's theory of cognitive development, which describes how children's thinking evolves in stages from infancy through adolescence.
Identify the key cognitive milestone associated with infancy in Piaget's sensorimotor stage, which occurs from birth to about 2 years old.
Recall that during the sensorimotor stage, infants learn about the world primarily through their senses and actions, and a critical achievement is realizing that objects continue to exist even when they are not visible.
Recognize that this realization is called 'object permanence,' which is the understanding that objects have a continuous existence independent of one's perception.
Compare the other options: hypothetical-deductive thinking and abstract reasoning develop later in the formal operational stage, and conservation of volume is mastered during the concrete operational stage, both occurring after infancy.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Piaget's Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah