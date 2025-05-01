According to Maslow's hierarchy of needs, sleep relates most directly to which level of need?
A
Esteem needs
B
Self-actualization needs
C
Safety needs
D
Physiological needs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels: Physiological, Safety, Love/Belonging, Esteem, and Self-actualization needs.
Identify that the most basic level, Physiological needs, includes fundamental biological requirements necessary for human survival, such as food, water, air, and sleep.
Recognize that sleep is a vital biological function essential for maintaining health and well-being, thus it fits within the Physiological needs category.
Compare the other options: Esteem needs relate to respect and recognition, Self-actualization needs involve personal growth and fulfillment, and Safety needs concern security and protection, none of which directly involve sleep.
Conclude that since sleep is a basic biological necessity, it is most directly related to the Physiological needs level in Maslow's hierarchy.
