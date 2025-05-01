Which of the following is most likely to impact a person's ability to get adequate quality sleep?
A
Reading a book in the afternoon
B
Regular physical activity performed only in the afternoon
C
Eating a balanced breakfast in the morning
D
Exposure to excessive noise during the night
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key factors that influence sleep quality, such as environmental conditions, lifestyle habits, and physiological factors.
Understand that exposure to excessive noise during the night can disrupt sleep cycles by causing frequent awakenings or preventing deep sleep stages.
Compare the given options to see which one directly affects the sleep environment or physiological readiness for sleep.
Recognize that reading a book, physical activity in the afternoon, and eating a balanced breakfast generally support good sleep hygiene or overall health but do not directly disrupt sleep quality.
Conclude that among the options, exposure to excessive noise during the night is most likely to negatively impact a person's ability to get adequate quality sleep because it interferes with the natural sleep process.
