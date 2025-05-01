Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
15. Treatment
Psychodynamic Therapies
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about psychoanalysis are true?
I. Psychoanalysis focuses on the unconscious.
II. Psychoanalysis in its original form is now fairly rare.
III. Dreams are thought to express desires and conflicts of the unconscious mind.
A
I & II.
B
II & III.
C
I & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of psychoanalysis. Psychoanalysis, developed by Sigmund Freud, is a psychological theory and therapy that emphasizes the role of the unconscious mind in influencing thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. It also explores how early childhood experiences shape personality and mental health.
Step 2: Analyze statement I: 'Psychoanalysis focuses on the unconscious.' This is true because the unconscious mind is a central concept in psychoanalysis, where hidden desires, fears, and conflicts are believed to influence behavior.
Step 3: Analyze statement II: 'Psychoanalysis in its original form is now fairly rare.' This is true because traditional psychoanalysis, which involves long-term therapy with frequent sessions, has become less common. Modern adaptations, such as psychodynamic therapy, are more widely practiced.
Step 4: Analyze statement III: 'Dreams are thought to express desires and conflicts of the unconscious mind.' This is true because Freud believed that dreams are a 'royal road to the unconscious,' where latent content (hidden desires and conflicts) is expressed symbolically.
Step 5: Combine the analysis of all three statements. Since all three statements (I, II, and III) are true, the correct answer is 'I, II, & III.'