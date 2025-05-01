Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
15. Treatment
Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies
Multiple Choice
Which behavioral therapy modality relies on the principles of operant conditioning?
A
Exposure therapy.
B
Self-monitoring behavior.
C
Cognitive therapy.
D
Systematic desensitization.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the principles of operant conditioning. Operant conditioning is a learning process where behaviors are influenced by their consequences, such as reinforcement (positive or negative) or punishment.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the therapy modalities listed in the problem: Exposure therapy, Self-monitoring behavior, Cognitive therapy, and Systematic desensitization.
Step 3: Analyze which therapy modality aligns with operant conditioning. For example, self-monitoring behavior involves tracking one's own actions and adjusting them based on reinforcement or consequences, which is a key principle of operant conditioning.
Step 4: Compare the other options (Exposure therapy, Cognitive therapy, and Systematic desensitization) to see if they rely on operant conditioning principles. For instance, exposure therapy and systematic desensitization are more closely tied to classical conditioning, while cognitive therapy focuses on thought patterns rather than behavioral consequences.
Step 5: Conclude that the therapy modality most directly tied to operant conditioning principles is self-monitoring behavior, as it involves observing and modifying behavior based on reinforcement or punishment.
