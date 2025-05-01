In developmental psychology, for most people, middle adulthood is a time of declining _____ and expanding _____. Which pair best completes this statement?
A
physical abilities; responsibility
B
career satisfaction; health
C
cognitive skills; social isolation
D
emotional stability; impulsivity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved in middle adulthood within developmental psychology. Middle adulthood typically refers to the period between approximately 40 to 65 years of age.
Step 2: Identify common trends in physical and psychological changes during middle adulthood. Research shows that physical abilities often begin to decline during this period, such as strength, stamina, and sensory acuity.
Step 3: Consider the social and emotional aspects that tend to expand or improve during middle adulthood. This stage is often marked by increased responsibilities, such as career leadership roles, family obligations, and community involvement.
Step 4: Evaluate each pair of options by matching them to these typical patterns: declining physical abilities and expanding responsibility, career satisfaction and health, cognitive skills and social isolation, emotional stability and impulsivity.
Step 5: Conclude that the pair which best fits the developmental trends of middle adulthood is 'physical abilities; responsibility' because physical abilities tend to decline while responsibilities often increase during this life stage.
