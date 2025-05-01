Which theory in developmental psychology emphasizes the importance of elders maintaining meaningful relationships with members of younger generations for successful aging?
A
Socioemotional selectivity theory
B
Activity theory
C
Attachment theory
D
Disengagement theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of the question, which is about a developmental psychology theory focusing on elders maintaining meaningful relationships with younger generations for successful aging.
Step 2: Review the main ideas behind each theory listed: Socioemotional Selectivity Theory emphasizes emotional goals and selective social interactions; Attachment Theory focuses on bonds formed early in life; Disengagement Theory suggests a mutual withdrawal between older adults and society; Activity Theory proposes that staying active and maintaining social interactions leads to successful aging.
Step 3: Identify which theory specifically highlights the importance of elders maintaining meaningful relationships with younger generations. Activity Theory emphasizes that continued social engagement, including with younger people, supports well-being in older adults.
Step 4: Contrast this with Disengagement Theory, which suggests withdrawal rather than engagement, and Socioemotional Selectivity Theory, which focuses more on emotional regulation and selective social contacts rather than intergenerational relationships.
Step 5: Conclude that the theory emphasizing elders maintaining meaningful relationships with younger generations for successful aging is Activity Theory.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah