In social psychology, contemporary relationships among the unmarried are most often characterized by which of the following?
A
An avoidance of any form of romantic partnership
B
A strict adherence to traditional marital roles and expectations
C
A greater emphasis on cohabitation and flexible relationship boundaries
D
A lack of emotional intimacy and commitment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on contemporary relationships among unmarried individuals in social psychology.
Step 2: Review common patterns in modern unmarried relationships, such as cohabitation, emotional intimacy, commitment, and adherence to traditional roles.
Step 3: Recognize that contemporary unmarried relationships often emphasize flexibility and cohabitation rather than strict traditional roles or avoidance of romantic partnerships.
Step 4: Compare each option to current social psychology research findings about unmarried relationships to identify which best reflects contemporary trends.
Step 5: Conclude that the option highlighting 'a greater emphasis on cohabitation and flexible relationship boundaries' aligns most closely with contemporary social psychology perspectives on unmarried relationships.
