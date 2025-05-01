In social psychology, which term refers to the assistance and comfort supplied by a network of caring individuals?
A
Groupthink
B
Social support
C
Social facilitation
D
Conformity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for the term that describes assistance and comfort provided by a network of caring individuals.
Recall definitions of the given options: Groupthink refers to a decision-making process where group harmony overrides realistic appraisal; Social facilitation involves improved performance in the presence of others; Conformity is adjusting behavior to match group norms.
Understand that the term describing emotional and practical help from others is related to psychological and social well-being.
Recognize that 'Social support' is the term used in social psychology to describe the assistance and comfort supplied by a network of caring individuals.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Social support' based on the definitions and the context of the question.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah