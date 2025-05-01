In social psychology, which of the following is a common reason why most employees fail to work well independently?
A
They are always more productive when working alone than in groups.
B
They have a natural tendency to avoid any form of social interaction.
C
They lack intrinsic motivation and rely heavily on external supervision.
D
They possess advanced self-management skills that make teamwork unnecessary.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about why employees might fail to work well independently in social psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that intrinsic motivation refers to doing something because it is inherently interesting or enjoyable, while extrinsic motivation involves external rewards or supervision.
Step 3: Analyze each option by considering psychological principles related to motivation and social behavior in the workplace.
Step 4: Identify that employees who lack intrinsic motivation and rely heavily on external supervision may struggle to work independently because they do not have internal drive to complete tasks without oversight.
Step 5: Conclude that the common reason employees fail to work well independently is due to a lack of intrinsic motivation and dependence on external supervision, rather than the other options which are less consistent with social psychology findings.
