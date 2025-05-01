Elijah Anderson's research on the 'code of the streets' suggested which of the following?
A
Economic status has no influence on social interactions in inner-city neighborhoods.
B
Street violence is often governed by informal rules that emphasize respect and reputation.
C
Law enforcement is the main source of social order in disadvantaged communities.
D
Urban crime is primarily caused by genetic predispositions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of Elijah Anderson's research, which focuses on social behavior and norms in inner-city neighborhoods, particularly how residents navigate challenges related to respect and reputation.
Recognize that Anderson's concept of the 'code of the streets' refers to a set of informal rules that govern interpersonal behavior, especially regarding respect, to maintain social order in communities where formal institutions may be less effective.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the core idea of the 'code of the streets': the emphasis on informal social rules rather than formal law enforcement or genetic explanations.
Identify that the correct interpretation highlights how street violence is regulated by these informal rules centered on respect and reputation, rather than economic status having no influence or law enforcement being the main source of order.
Conclude that the best answer reflects the idea that street violence is often governed by informal rules emphasizing respect and reputation, which aligns with Anderson's findings.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah