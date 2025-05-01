In the context of developmental psychology within organizations, spending money to train and develop employees is a means of fostering which of the following?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Human capital
C
Attachment styles
D
Cognitive dissonance
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about the purpose of spending money to train and develop employees within organizations, specifically in the context of developmental psychology.
Step 2: Define 'Classical conditioning' — a learning process that involves associating a neutral stimulus with a significant stimulus to elicit a conditioned response. This is more related to behavioral psychology and not directly about employee development.
Step 3: Define 'Attachment styles' — patterns of interpersonal relationships formed early in life, influencing how individuals relate to others. This concept is more relevant to personal relationships than organizational training.
Step 4: Define 'Cognitive dissonance' — the mental discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs or behaviors, often leading to attitude or behavior change. This is a psychological process but not directly related to employee training investment.
Step 5: Define 'Human capital' — the knowledge, skills, and abilities that employees acquire through training and development, which increase their value to the organization. Spending money on training is an investment in human capital, making this the correct answer.
