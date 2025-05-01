Adolescents have a tendency to take risks because:
A
their limbic system is less active than in childhood, reducing emotional responses
B
the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for impulse control and decision-making, is not yet fully developed
C
they experience less peer influence compared to other age groups
D
they have higher levels of serotonin than adults, which increases cautious behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the brain regions involved in adolescent behavior, focusing on the limbic system and the prefrontal cortex. The limbic system is associated with emotions and reward processing, while the prefrontal cortex is responsible for impulse control and decision-making.
Step 2: Recognize that during adolescence, the prefrontal cortex is still developing, which means that impulse control and decision-making abilities are not fully mature.
Step 3: Consider how this incomplete development of the prefrontal cortex can lead to increased risk-taking behavior, as adolescents may have difficulty regulating impulses and foreseeing consequences.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by understanding that the limbic system is actually more active during adolescence, peer influence tends to increase rather than decrease, and serotonin levels do not typically increase cautious behavior in this context.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary reason adolescents take more risks is due to the underdevelopment of the prefrontal cortex, which impairs their impulse control and decision-making capabilities.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah