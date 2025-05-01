In developmental psychology, the old model of parent-adolescent relationships suggested that:
Adolescents and parents typically maintain harmonious and close relationships throughout adolescence.
Adolescents are largely unaffected by parental influence during this stage.
Parent-adolescent relationships are primarily shaped by peer group dynamics.
Conflict and rebellion are a normal and universal part of adolescence.
Step 1: Understand the old model of parent-adolescent relationships, which suggested that adolescents and parents maintain harmonious and close relationships throughout adolescence, that adolescents are largely unaffected by parental influence, and that relationships are primarily shaped by peer group dynamics.
Step 2: Recognize that this old model has been challenged by more recent research in developmental psychology, which shows that conflict and rebellion are actually a normal and universal part of adolescence.
Step 3: Identify that the correct perspective acknowledges the presence of conflict and rebellion as typical developmental processes during adolescence, reflecting the adolescent's growing need for autonomy and identity formation.
Step 4: Compare the old model's assumptions with the updated understanding, noting that parental influence remains significant and that parent-adolescent relationships are more complex than previously thought.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Conflict and rebellion are a normal and universal part of adolescence' better captures the dynamics of parent-adolescent relationships according to current developmental psychology theories.
