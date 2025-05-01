In developmental psychology, which of the following best describes a maturational crisis?
A
A period of psychological conflict that arises naturally as an individual reaches a new stage of development
B
A sudden traumatic event that disrupts normal psychological functioning
C
A crisis caused by external environmental factors rather than internal developmental changes
D
A temporary setback in cognitive abilities due to illness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a maturational crisis in developmental psychology. It refers to challenges or conflicts that naturally occur as a person progresses through different stages of growth and development.
Step 2: Recognize that maturational crises are internally driven, meaning they arise from the individual's own developmental changes rather than external events or environmental factors.
Step 3: Differentiate maturational crises from other types of crises, such as those caused by sudden traumatic events or external environmental disruptions, which are not related to natural developmental stages.
Step 4: Note that maturational crises involve psychological conflict that is expected and typical as part of growth, rather than temporary setbacks due to illness or other temporary conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a maturational crisis is 'a period of psychological conflict that arises naturally as an individual reaches a new stage of development,' as it captures the internal and developmental nature of this type of crisis.
