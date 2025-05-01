Which term best describes the idea that physical, cognitive, and socioemotional processes all influence the development of gender in an individual?
A
Critical period hypothesis
B
Multidimensional development
C
Biopsychosocial approach
D
Ecological systems theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components mentioned in the problem: physical, cognitive, and socioemotional processes influencing development.
Understand that the question asks for a term that integrates multiple types of processes affecting gender development, rather than focusing on just one aspect.
Recall definitions of the options: the Critical period hypothesis relates to specific time windows for development; Multidimensional development refers to multiple areas of growth but may not emphasize integration; Ecological systems theory focuses on environmental systems influencing development.
Recognize that the Biopsychosocial approach explicitly combines biological (physical), psychological (cognitive), and social (socioemotional) factors to explain development.
Conclude that the term best describing the integration of these processes in gender development is the Biopsychosocial approach.
