Which of the following best explains how we are able to see a book as a visual stimulus?
A
The brain creates an image of the book without any input from the eyes.
B
The book emits its own light, which is directly detected by the optic nerve.
C
Light reflects off the book and enters the eye, where it is focused onto the retina and processed by photoreceptor cells.
D
We sense the book through touch, which is then interpreted visually by the occipital lobe.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that vision begins with light interacting with objects in the environment. In this case, light from an external source (like a lamp or the sun) reflects off the surface of the book.
Recognize that the reflected light enters the eye through the cornea and passes through the pupil, where it is focused by the lens onto the retina at the back of the eye.
Know that the retina contains photoreceptor cells (rods and cones) that detect the light and convert it into electrical signals.
These electrical signals are transmitted via the optic nerve to the brain, specifically to the visual cortex in the occipital lobe, where the information is processed to create the perception of the book.
Therefore, the correct explanation involves light reflecting off the book, entering the eye, being focused on the retina, and then being processed by photoreceptor cells and the brain to produce visual perception.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah