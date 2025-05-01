Which of the following represents perceptual constancy in response to visual stimuli?
A
Perceiving a moving car as changing shape as it approaches
B
Recognizing that a door remains rectangular even when viewed at an angle
C
Seeing a tree as larger when it is closer and smaller when it is farther away
D
Noticing that a red apple appears darker in dim light than in bright sunlight
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of perceptual constancy, which refers to the tendency of perceptual systems to recognize objects as stable and unchanging despite changes in sensory input, such as changes in lighting, distance, or angle.
Identify the key types of perceptual constancy: size constancy, shape constancy, and color constancy. Each type helps maintain a stable perception of an object under varying conditions.
Analyze each option to see if it reflects perceptual constancy: for example, recognizing that a door remains rectangular even when viewed from different angles is an example of shape constancy.
Contrast this with other options that describe changes in perception due to sensory input variations, such as perceiving a moving car as changing shape (which is not constancy) or seeing a tree as larger when closer (which relates to size perception but not constancy).
Conclude that the correct example of perceptual constancy is the one where the object is perceived as stable in shape despite changes in the visual stimulus, which is recognizing that a door remains rectangular even when viewed at an angle.
