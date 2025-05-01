Which of the following is NOT a monocular cue used in the perception of visual stimuli?
A
Texture gradient
B
Linear perspective
C
Interposition
D
Retinal disparity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what monocular cues are. Monocular cues are depth cues that can be perceived using only one eye. They help us judge distance and depth in a two-dimensional image.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is a monocular cue. Texture gradient, linear perspective, and interposition are all examples of monocular cues because they provide depth information from one eye.
Step 3: Define retinal disparity. Retinal disparity is the difference in images between the two eyes, which the brain uses to perceive depth. This requires both eyes and is therefore a binocular cue, not monocular.
Step 4: Compare retinal disparity with the other options and recognize that it is the only binocular cue listed, making it the correct answer to the question about which is NOT a monocular cue.
Step 5: Summarize that monocular cues include texture gradient, linear perspective, and interposition, while retinal disparity is a binocular cue involving both eyes.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah