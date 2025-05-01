According to the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion, what happens after a person witnesses a shocking event?
A
First interpret the event cognitively, then experience the emotion and arousal
B
First experience physiological arousal, then interpret the emotion
C
Experience physiological arousal and the emotional response simultaneously
D
Experience only physiological arousal without any emotional response
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion proposes that when a person encounters a shocking event, the experience of emotion and physiological arousal occur simultaneously rather than sequentially.
Recognize that this theory challenges the James-Lange theory, which suggests that physiological arousal precedes the emotional experience, and the Schachter-Singer theory, which involves cognitive interpretation before emotion.
Identify that according to Cannon-Bard, the brain processes the emotional stimulus and sends signals simultaneously to the body (causing arousal) and to the cortex (producing the emotional experience).
Therefore, after witnessing a shocking event, the person experiences both the physiological arousal (like increased heart rate) and the emotional feeling (such as fear) at the same time.
Conclude that the correct interpretation is that physiological arousal and emotional response happen simultaneously, not one after the other or independently.
