In the context of communication and emotional understanding, repeating what you heard in your own words is called _____.
A
reflecting feelings
B
mirroring
C
paraphrasing
D
summarizing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question, which is about communication and emotional understanding techniques.
Recognize that the question asks for the term used when you repeat what you heard in your own words.
Recall definitions of the options: 'reflecting feelings' involves expressing the emotions you perceive, 'mirroring' is more about mimicking body language or behavior, 'paraphrasing' means restating the speaker's message in your own words, and 'summarizing' involves giving a brief overview of the main points.
Identify that the technique of repeating what you heard in your own words to confirm understanding is called 'paraphrasing'.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'paraphrasing' because it directly matches the description given in the question.
