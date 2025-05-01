An intense positive mood is typically characterized by which two of the following feelings?
A
Disgust and anticipation
B
Joy and excitement
C
Sadness and fear
D
Anger and surprise
Step 1: Understand the concept of mood in psychology, which refers to a temporary emotional state that can be positive, negative, or neutral.
Step 2: Recognize that an intense positive mood involves feelings that are uplifting and energizing, often associated with happiness and enthusiasm.
Step 3: Review the options given and identify which feelings are generally considered positive emotions. For example, joy and excitement are positive, while disgust, sadness, fear, anger, and surprise are typically negative or neutral.
Step 4: Eliminate options that include negative emotions such as disgust, sadness, fear, and anger, since these do not align with a positive mood.
Step 5: Conclude that the two feelings that best characterize an intense positive mood are joy and excitement, as they both represent high-energy positive emotional states.
