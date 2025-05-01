All but which of the following responses are examples of empathy?
A
Listening attentively to someone who is upset
B
Ignoring someone's feelings and changing the subject
C
Offering comfort to someone who is feeling sad
D
Expressing understanding of another person's emotional experience
Step 1: Understand the concept of empathy. Empathy involves recognizing, understanding, and sharing the feelings of another person. It requires active engagement with the other person's emotional state.
Step 2: Analyze each response option to see if it demonstrates empathy. For example, 'Listening attentively to someone who is upset' shows active engagement and understanding, which are key components of empathy.
Step 3: Consider 'Offering comfort to someone who is feeling sad.' This action reflects an attempt to support and connect emotionally, which aligns with empathy.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Expressing understanding of another person's emotional experience.' This directly shows cognitive and emotional empathy by acknowledging the other person's feelings.
Step 5: Identify the response that does not fit empathy: 'Ignoring someone's feelings and changing the subject' avoids engagement and understanding, which is contrary to empathy.
