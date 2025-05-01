Amanda is several hours old. Which emotion is already apparent in newborns at this age?
A
Guilt
B
Embarrassment
C
Pride
D
Distress
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about which emotions are observable in newborns just a few hours after birth.
Recall developmental psychology research indicating that complex self-conscious emotions like guilt, embarrassment, and pride require a sense of self-awareness that develops later in infancy or toddlerhood.
Recognize that basic emotions such as distress, which is a response to discomfort or unmet needs, are present from birth and can be observed in newborns.
Identify that distress is a fundamental emotional response that newborns express through crying or fussing when they experience discomfort, hunger, or pain.
Conclude that among the options given, distress is the emotion already apparent in newborns just hours after birth, while guilt, embarrassment, and pride emerge much later.
